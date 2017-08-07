Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Sweet Romance: She’s ‘Crazy’ About Him & So Are Her Kids

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting serious, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her boys, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, love him! But, her father, Jamie may need some convincing…

Britney Spears, 35, and Sam Asghari’s relationship is going so well that her boys, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 are just smitten with him. And, Brit’s even had marriage on the brain. However, all major decisions, including her finances and personal life, are in the hands of her father, Jamie Spears. As you may know, Jamie is the singer’s legal conservator, which puts him in control of her brand, businesses and more. But, can Jamie really stop the singer from taking the next step in her relationship with Sam? “If it was up to Britney, she would marry Sam tomorrow,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s crazy about him and her kids love him! But, her conservatorship is still in place, and they wouldn’t sign off on her marrying Sam at this stage in their relationship.”

Although Jamie has no ill feelings towards Sam, he’s still keeping a close eye on the model. “Sam is really young and they haven’t been dating for that long, so Jamie doesn’t want her even thinking about marriage until they’ve been together for at least a year,” our insider says. “Even then, Jamie has told Britney he would like her to be engaged for a couple of years before marrying again. He wants to make sure Sam’s intentions are good, and that he’s with Britney for all the right reasons.”

Like we told you, Brit and Sam have already had multiple conversations about marriage. Nonetheless, our source says that “Britney is very impulsive, and acts first and thinks later.” So, that’s why Jamie’s a bit worried. Ultimately, Brit’s father just wants to make sure she doesn’t “make any bad choices;” especially because she’s come a very long way since she was hospitalized back in 2008 for a reported mental health evaluation.

But, things are very different for the pop icon these days. She’s in the best shape of her life, and she’s never looked better. And, most importantly, she’s happy and in love. Brit and Sam met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video at the end of 2016. Sam played the singer’s love interest in the sexy video. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since.

