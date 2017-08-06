‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap: [Spoiler]’s Life Is On The Line After Trying To Kill Daenerys

The Aug. 7 edition of ‘Game of Thrones’ was the craziest season 7 episode yet. Jon Snow and Daenerys got closer, Arya returned home, and a fan favorite character may have met their end in a fiery battle!

After helping take over Highgarden from Daenerys, Jaime gives Bronn a bag full of gold as his reward. Bronn wants more than just gold for putting his life on the line for Team Lannister. He wants Highgarden, to be exact. Once all the Lannister debts are settled with the Iron Bank and the war for the Iron Throne is won, Jaime promises Bronn he can have his pick of castles in Westeros. Over in King’s Landing, Tycho Nestoris, the Iron Bank representative, tells Cersei that she can count on the Iron Bank’s support for anything and everything once the Lannisters pay their debts. And they always pay their debts.

Littlefinger goes to see Bran and give him the Valryian steel dagger that someone tried to use to assassinate Bran back in season 1. Littlefinger swears that he would have protected Bran’s mother, Catelyn, with this dagger if he’d had the chance. With Catelyn dead, Littlefinger claims he’s looking after her family. Bran has absolutely no response to Littlefinger’s words. Meera shows up after Littlefinger leaves to tell Bran that she’s leaving Winterfell to go home. Bran is cold and distant with Meera. She’s furious with him when he dismisses her, especially after all they’ve been through together. Hodor and Jojen died for Bran and he’s acting like he couldn’t care less. It’s like the Bran Stark we know is slowly fading away now that he’s the Three-Eyed Raven. “I remember what it felt like to be Brandon Stark,” he says to Meera. “But I remember so much else now.” Meera’s last words before she leaves Bran, “You died in that cave.”

Arya finally returns to Winterfell! This girl hasn’t been back since season one! When Arya walks up to the gates and tells them who she is, they laugh at her. Everyone’s been under the impression that Arya Stark is dead. She manages to get the guards to let her in. As she waits for them to go get Sansa, Arya takes a deep breath and looks around at her childhood home. So much has changed since the last time she was here. She’s gone when the guards return, but Sansa knows exactly where she is. Sansa finds Arya in the crypt. She’s staring at their father’s statue. When the sisters see each other, they run and hug each other. Arya is angry that Ned’s statue looks nothing like him and wonders why someone who knew him didn’t make it. “Everyone who knows his face is dead,” Sansa quips. Arya replies, “We’re not.”

Arya asks Sansa point-blank if she killed Joffrey. Sansa says she didn’t but wished she had. Arya feels the the same way. No matter how many names she added to her kill list, Joffrey’s name was always at the top, Arya says. Sansa has no idea what list Arya’s talking about. Arya explains her kill list, but you can tell Sansa doesn’t believe she’s serious about it. Sansa tells Arya that Bran is also back at Winterfell. Arya goes to see him. “I saw you at the crossroads,” Bran says, with no emotion whatsoever. “I thought you would go to King’s Landing.” Sansa asks why Arya would want to go there. “Cersei’s on her list of names,” Bran quips. Arya admits that most of the people on her list are dead already. That’s the moment Sansa realizes that Arya isn’t joking about her kill list. Arya spots Bran’s new Valyrian steel dagger and is shocked to learn Littlefinger is at Winterfell. Bran hands the dagger over to Arya because he’ll never use it.

Brienne and Podrick are training when Arya shows up. She doesn’t want to train with just anyone, only Brienne. She’s the one that took down The Hound, after all. Or so she thinks. Arya takes Needle and goes head-to-head with Brienne. She manages to best Brienne in an epic match. When Brienne asks her who taught her how to fight like this, Arya only says, “No one.”

More Of The Same

Over at Dragonstone, Daenerys and Missandei make some time for girl talk. Missandei confesses to Dany that “many things” happened between her and Greyworm. Before Missandei can reveal any more details, Jon Snow interrupts their conversation. He needs to show Dany something important.

He brings Daenerys to a cave full of dragonglass and says there’s more than enough to supply his army. But that’s not all. Jon Snow takes her to an area that’s full of drawings by the Children of the Forest and the First Men standing side-by-side. They fought together against the White Walkers. “We need to do the same if we are going to survive,” Jon Snow says to Daenerys. After catching her first glimpse of the White Walkers by looking at the drawings, Dany’s starting to believe Jon Snow.

The way Jon Snow and Daenerys are looking at each other, this is just the beginning of a beautiful friendship (and perhaps something more) between them. Jon Snow hasn’t looked so intently at someone since Ygritte! Daenerys hasn’t stared at someone like this since Daario stripped naked in front of her. I know what you’re thinking, Dany!

“I will fight for you,” Daenerys says to Jon. “I will fight for the North. When you bend the knee.” Jon Snow doesn’t think his people will accept a southern ruler. Daenerys believes otherwise. She knows his people will support her if their king does. Daenerys wants Jon Snow to just swallow his pride and stop putting off the inevitable. Just bend the knee already, Jon!

Tyrion breaks the news to Daenerys about Highgarden. She is furious, especially at Tyrion. She even starts to question his loyalty since his family is the one that’s winning the war right now. Daenerys wants to take her dragons and go to the Red Keep and get rid of her enemies. Instead of turning to Tyrion to ask what to do, she turns to Jon Snow.

“I never thought that dragons would exist again,” Jon Snow tells Daenerys. “No one did. The people who follow you know that you made something impossible happen. Maybe that helps them believe that you can make other impossible things happen. Build a world that’s different than the sh*t one they’ve always known. But if you use them to melt castles and burn cities, you’re not different. You’re just more of the same.”

‘Dracarys’

Davos has starting noticing the flirtationship between Jon Snow and Daenerys. He doesn’t beat around the bush about it either. Jon Snow tells Davos that he thinks Daenerys has a “good heart.” Davos knows that is not all Jon Snow thinks of the Mother of Dragons. “I’ve noticed you staring at her good heart.” YASSS, DAVOS!

They cross paths with Missandei, who has a few questions for Jon Snow. She doesn’t understand why his last name isn’t Stark. Jon explains that he’s a bastard. Again, Missandei doesn’t understand. There are no bastards where she comes from because there’s no concept of marriage. Jon Snow and Davos asks Missandei how she came to be Daenerys’s most trusted advisor. “She bought me from my master and set me free,” Missandei explains. Missandei serves Daenerys because she wants to, not because she’s forced to do so. “She’s the queen we chose,” Missandei continues.

Suddenly, a Greyjoy ship is spotted in the distance. Theon has arrived at Dragonstone! Jon Snow meets him by the water. Theon asks about Sansa. Jon Snow grabs him by the neck and spits, “What you did for her is the only reason I’m not killing you.” Theon has come all this way to ask for Dany’s help in getting Yara back from Euron. Well, Daenerys isn’t around at the moment. Feel free to leave a message, Theon!

Jaime, Bronn, and the rest of the Lannister army are coming back from Highgarden. They meet up with Dickon Tarly and are just making small talk when Bronn hears something in the distance. The Lannister army gears up to fight after seeing the Dothraki coming for them. Bronn advises Jaime to go back to King’s Landing now, but the Kingslayer refuses to leave the action.

He’s going to regret his decision. Daenerys and Drogon are with the Dothraki. Daenerys has rejected Jon Snow’s advice and wants her enemy’s side to know just how powerful she is. With one uttering of “Dracarys,” Drogon’s fire burns countless Lannister soldiers to death. Her Dothraki soldiers run right up to the Lannister army ready to fight. That battle is grisly, insane, and incredible to watch. The Lannister soldiers attempt to take down Drogon with arrows, but their attempts don’t work.

Jaime fights and nearly loses his life, but Dickon saves him. Bronn loses his gold during the battle and his horse. He is right in the middle of the mayhem. Tyrion and a few leftover Dothraki men watch from a distance at the destruction that is happening right before their eyes. Tyrion’s eyes are full of worry, but is he more worried about Daenerys or Jaime?

Daenerys and Drogon turn back for one last round of toasting the Lannister army, but that’s a mistake. Bronn manages to wound Drogon with that huge arrow weapon Cersei had Qyburn build. Jaime sees Daenerys trying to pull the arrow out of Drogon and begins to ride toward her. Tyrion notices that Jaime is going after Daenerys and says, “You f*cking idiot.” Daenerys sees Jaime coming and Drogon preps to roast the Kingslayer. Someone, likely Bronn, shoves Jaime out of the direct line of Drogon’s fire and into the lake. Jaime plummets to the bottom of the lake. Is Jaime dead?! Or is he just waiting for the fire to burn out before he resurfaces?

