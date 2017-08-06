Battle Of The Booties: Iggy Azalea & Nicki Minaj Show Off Their Hourglass Curves In Smoldering IG Pics

We like big butts and we cannot lie! Seriously, we respect the curves of stars like Iggy Azalea and Nicki Minaj who take to IG regularly to treat fans to visions of their lovely assets. But who reigns supreme?

Iggy Azalea, 27, has an impressive backside, to be sure, but is it as impressive as Nicki Minaj‘s? We’re struggling to decide whether the Fancy singer or the 34-year-old rapper have the best entry in the Battle of the Booties. Let’s look at the evidence and try and find out! First of all, both ladies love to show off their famous assets as often as they can by posting seductive pics of themselves to IG and walking red carpets in outfits that cling to their hourglass figures. These hotties are definitely in it to win it in the assets game!

Both ladies have thin waists and toned bodies that are completely enviable and only draw more attention to their shapely behinds. If you look at the pics in the gallery above it becomes even more difficult to decide whose perky butt is the best. Whether they are wearing short shorts or skinny jeans, tight skirts or form-fitting dresses, or sometimes just letting it all hang out in sexy lingerie or hot bikinis, these sexy ladies of rap know how to work it — a little too well!

In the end it seems like we just have to call it a tie! After all, they are both gorgeous, strong, confident women who are proud of their bodies (and their booties). How can we possibly choose between the two? Maybe we’ll just have to keep investigating. And by that we mean checking out every sexy pic they post of their bums!

HollywoodLifers, whose booty reigns supreme: Nicki or Iggy? Let us know below!