‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Charged With Assaulting Woman By Grabbing Her Butt

Whoa there, buddy! ‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman by sticking his finger in between her butt cheeks at the workplace, according to the police report.

DEFINITE personal bubble invasion. Tom Wopat, 65, best known for playing Luke Duke on The Dukes Of Hazzard, was charged with assaulting a woman on Aug. 3, according to TMZ. The publication claims he was arrested one day prior for felony indecent assault, after grabbing her butt and sticking his fingers in between her butt cheeks. The incident went down on July 23 when Tom was rehearing for his show, 42nd Street, at the Reagle Theater in Massachusetts, according to the police report (see attached gallery). The woman, we’ll call her Jane Doe, claims she was walking around on set when Tom crept up behind her and copped a feel. She says she felt his fingers go in between her butt cheeks.

When Jane complained about the incident to someone in charge, Tom denied everything and reportedly said “F*ck them all” with anger in his voice. Making matters even worse, there are TWO separate incidents mentioned in the police report, both occurring with women during rehearsals. In one case, a different female crew member alleges that he wrapped his arms around her hip and lower waist. In another instance a woman claims he peeled sunburned skin off her arm. WHO DOES THAT?!

But wait — there’s more. When Tom was arrested, he continued to deny the butt-grabbing story to officers. Strangely he did confess to a different time when one of the women walked by him and he “lightly touched her lip” and said, “I like the way you work.” Tom reportedly told authorities that he enjoys flirting but would never do anything inappropriate. The nightmare still doesn’t end, though. The Django Unchained star was reportedly charged with drug possession, after cops found a plastic bag containing what they believed was cocaine in his pocket — and some other baggies in his car. Yikes!

