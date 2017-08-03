LeBron James Furious Over Da Real Lambo’s Wild Allegations: Will He Press Charges?

With Da Real Lambo going off on LeBron James, is the NBA champ about to lawyer up? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what LeBron’s going to do to stop Lambo’s outrageous accusations.

As if LeBron James doesn’t have enough drama in his life. His hands are already full with his teammate Kyrie Irving, 25, looking to get far, far away from him and the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN. Perhaps when/if Kyrie leaves, he can take Da Real Lambo with him? This man, who was reportedly involved with LeBron’s mother, came out of nowhere to pick a fight with the NBA icon and LeBron is “furious,” a source close to the LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, 30, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

This fight began when Lambo first threatened to “expose” LeBron in an Instagram post, before using the social media network to warn Tristan Thompson, 26, about letting LeBron “around your girl,” Khloe Kardashian, 33. Yeah, Lambo pretty much accused LeBron of cheating on Savannah, which has the Cavs star seeing red. LeBron is “not going to ignore this,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s looking into pressing charges. This is harassment.” As for Lambo’s not-so-subtle cheating accusations, LeBron isn’t sweating it – and neither is Savannah.

“Savannah is well aware of everything that’s been going on,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that LeBron’s better half is well aware of what kind of man Lambo truly is. Savannah’s “got LeBron’s back on this. There is no question in her mind as far as him and Khloe are concerned.” Phew. Well, that’s a relief. It seems that while Da Real Lambo was involved with Gloria James, Savannah was watching closely.

Honestly, this is all one hot mess. When Da Real Lambo made his first accusation, outlets reported him to be LeBron’s stepfather (even though he and Gloria have supposedly broken up.) However, a rep for the Cavs star told HollywoodLife.com that these reports if Lambo being LeBron’s stepdad were “false.” The beef between Lambo and Bron is real, though – even though it’s a bit one-sided. While Lambo continues to fire off one hateful message towards LeBron, the King of Cleveland has focused on his two greatest loves: family and basketball.

LeBron has been involved in LeBron James Jr’s AAU team, the North Coast Blue Chips, and he sent a loving message to his 12-year-old son’s teammates on July 31. “Spent the last 2 weeks with these boys and I swear it’s been 1 day since we all went separate ways and I miss these boys already!! Being with them brought the purity back to the game that I grew up loving and still love to this day!!” Seems that LeBron would rather let his legal team deal with Lambo while he spends his time with his family.

