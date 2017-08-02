Sarah Silverman, 46, Flaunts Cleavage & Gorgeous Bikini Body In Hilarious Selfie

Sarah Silverman wants you to know that she’s ‘still got it’! The comedian seductively posed in a bikini pic and showed off her toned abs and cleavage! But, she covered her face to prove a powerful point. See what’s going on in her new snap!

Sarah Silverman, 46, just taught us all a valuable lesson with her latest selfie! The clever comedian took to Instagram on August 1 to show off her incredible bikini body. But, it was her photo caption that really caught our eye. “I’m posting this to prove to all you motherf–kers that even tho this melasma-ridden Jew has to wear two hats, zinc and a bandana over my face, I STILL GOT IT,” she wrote. Silverman admitted that although she was diagnosed with Melasma — a skin condition where brown patches most often appear on the face — she’s still confident and sexier than ever! And, we’re loving her powerful approach to her sexy selfie [below]!

The comedian’s condition is actually very common, especially in women. Melasma, or Chloasma, can occur from hormonal changes, sun exposure, and even during pregnancy. It most often appears on the cheeks, forehead, nose and chin, and usually fades over time. However, it can last for years or the duration of one’s life. Although Silverman has to cover her face to the sun, there are skin-lightening creams and other doctor-prescribed medicines to treat the condition.

And, she’s not alone. Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee, 36, has been very open about her battle with Melasma after the birth of her son, Adrian, 1. “The day I looked in the mirror and saw a mask over my face, that was the day I said, enough is enough. My skin was brown in patches and bright white in others,” Zee confessed during a segment on the show in Feb. 2017. “It looked much different than it had before I had the baby.” The television personality immediately sought help of Dermatologist, Dr. Whitney Bowe, who admitted that Melasma is almost “impossible to cure.” However, Zee, just like Silver, knows that there’s always hope when dealing with their condition.

On another note, Silverman joins the pack of stars who’ve shared their sexiest bikini selfies online! La La Anthony, 38, Julianne Hough, 29, Bella Hadid, 20, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, Jenner and more stars have all showed off their epic summer bods! And, you can see them all right here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sarah’s message?