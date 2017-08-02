This Is Exactly Why Khloe Kardashian Ditched Her Blonde Hair In The Middle Of Summer

Instead of opting for sunny, lighter locks, Khloe ditched her blonde to go ‘bronde’ in the middle of a heat wave. See why she went dark with tips from her colorist below!

Khloe Kardashian wrote on her website on July 31, “Last week, my hair color guru Tracey Cunningham and I decided it was time to switch things up and go for a darker hue. I just felt like I need a change. I love my blond hair but I also felt it needed a break from bleach. Most people go dark in the fall but I wanted to gradually ease into the ‘dark side.'” Khloe continued: “It’s still kind of a shock to me! I’m so used to my very blond hair, so this more understated look takes some getting used to! But Tristan [Thompson] says he loves it (he loves anything I love, lol), so that makes me like it even more, LOL.”

Tracey said “Going from blond to brond is easy and fun, and is a natural, organic transition that I see as a big winning look for fall. With that being said, ONE of my favorite Khloé attributes is that she is so A-OK with changing things up! She was so very blond a week ago and in the height of summer, she changes it all up. In one night, we went from that gorgeous blond she wears so well to a very sultry, golden light brown — aka brond.”

HOW TO GET THE LOOK:

“1. We kept Khloé’s ends lighter and added golden tones throughout, framing the face. It’s a fairly quick transition — about 3 hours, including one round of lowlights and glosses. I kept an eye on processing and coloring time and slowly added more gold to her blond.

2. I love to use Redken Shades EQ on my bronds and lots of Olaplex throughout the color change.

3. After Khloé was color perfect, we then had Violet Teriti, my Meche Salon extension artist, customize natural hair extensions to add volume and some length.

4. I then highlighted the extensions to match perfectly with Khloe’s new brond summer color!”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Khloe Kardashian’s bronde hair?