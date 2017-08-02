‘Everwood’ took over The WB (and our hearts) 15 years ago. On August 2, the cast got back together to celebrate the anniversary, and all those feelings returned!

It was tough to get through an episode of Everwood without crying, and over the four seasons, we fell in love with the entire cast. So it was a treat, if I may, to see the cast together on one stage at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday. And yes, most of the cast was in attendance: Treat Williams (Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown), Gregory Smith (Ephram Brown), Emily VanCamp (Amy Abbott), Debra Mooney (Edna Harper), John Beasley (Irv Harper), Vivien Cardone (Delia Brown), Tom Amandes (Dr. Harold Abbott), Stephanie Niznik (Nina Feeney), Justin Baldoni (Reid Bardem), and EPs Greg Berlanti and Rina Mimoun. Whew!

And best of all, Greg and Emily offered fans some insight on where their favorite WB couple might be all these years later! “You know…I don’t know. I think that they would have moved away and go on to New York for awhile but eventually back in…back in Everwood!” Greg tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As for Emily, she sorta, kinda teased some interest in seeing these beloved characters come together again on the small screen! “I think it would totally be up to Greg and Rina’s vision of what that would look like… But I really don’t know, who knows? I mean it has been ten years!” she said, before gushing that she hopes Ephram and Amy eventually got hitched and settled down together!

“You know I always rooted for Ephram and Amy,” she said. “I think everyone did! So you know it was beautiful to see that in the last episode that they ended up together and, you know, nobody likes divorce so hopefully they got married and had children. I don’t know! Hopefully they lived there happily ever after!” Aww! Check out more pics from the reunion right here!

HollywoodLifers, were you happy to see the Everwood cast back together?