Scaramucci Reportedly Dating Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle After Linked To CNN’s Katrina Pierson

Anthony Scaramucci has had quite the busy week. He’s reportedly dating FOX News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, just one day after being linked to Katrina Pierson!

Dude moves fast! One minute Anthony Scaramucci is linked to a CNN contributor, and the next, it’s a Fox News anchor. Both rumored relationships come on the heels of his pregnant wife filing for divorce! Scaramucci was fired from his new position as White House communications director on July 31 after a mere 10 days on the job. It appears that he’s not done stirring up controversy, though. A shocking report from TMZ claims that their inquiry into his role at the White House dug up an alleged relationship with FOX News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle!

Wait; what’s going on now? A source reportedly told TMZ on the morning of July 31 that the brand-new communications director was allegedly dating Kimberly. They had been seen out in public together a number of times over the past year (while Scaramucci was married), and the source alleged that he took her to private events at the White House. That reportedly includes allegedly taking her to a private dinner with President Donald Trump on July 26 — the same one that triggered his rant/interview with the New Yorker!

TMZ says that the reached out to the White House about the alleged relationship on the morning of July 31. Literally 30 minutes later, they claim that they heard back from a Scaramucci friend who said they’re just friends. A FOX News spokesperson reiterated that they’re buddies, too. Two hours later, the news broke that Scaramucci was out as communications director. Whoa! Was this a coincidence, or was it, as TMZ claims, related to his alleged relationship with Kimberly?

Strangely, Scaramucci was linked to another high-profile woman just one day before Guilfoyle. A report claimed on August 1 that he was spotted having dinner with political strategist and occasional CNN c0ntributor Katrina Pierson at Trump’s hotel in DC! The dinner allegedly happened just after Scaramucci’s resignation was announced. Pierson was actually rumored to be replacing Scaramucci as communications director (she’s shot that claim down), so this could have been merely a business dinner.

Both alleged relationship rumors come just one week after his wife filed for divorce while nine months pregnant. She apparently cited his “naked political ambition” for the split. Add that to the fact that Scaramucci missed the birth of their son so he could attend a Trump event.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Anthony Scaramucci and Kimberly Guilfoyle are dating? Let us know!