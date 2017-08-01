Jaime Pressly Epically Celebrates 40th B-Day By Cradling Her Massive Baby Bump In A Bikini

Currently pregnant with twins, Jaime Pressly flaunted her bare belly while living it up on her 40th birthday! Posing with her fam, the actress looked absolutely stunning, and we are loving her major pregnancy glow.

Jaime Pressly was one happy birthday girl as she turned 40 years old on July 30. Surrounded by her longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi, and her 10-year-old son Dezi James, the Mom star bared all in a bikini and looked beyond beautiful in the process. “Thank u to everyone for all the kind birthday wishes!!” Jaime gushed via Twitter on her special day. “It’s been a fantastic day with my family! # 40thbirthday.” Along with her words of gratitude, the star posted a super sweet photo of herself cuddling with Hamzi and Dezi. Click here to see pics of celeb moms flaunting their baby bumps in bikinis.

In the snapshot, Jaime cradles her large bump while Hamzi kisses her head and her son wraps his arm around her. SO sweet! Jaime revealed she was pregnant with twins back in June, saying she and Hamzi are expecting two boys come fall. “Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” the actress told People magazine at the time. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’”

Jaime also took to Instagram to share her and Hamzi’s exciting — and surprising — news. Posting a pic of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test, the star wrote, “Big news for our family! Dezi’s going to be a big brother, times 2!” And apparently Dezi, whom Jaime shares with ex Eric Calvo, cannot wait for his little brothers to arrive. “He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten. He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever. He’s constantly kissing my belly.” SO sweet.

