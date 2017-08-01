Bella Hadid Breaks Silence On Daniel Chetrit Dating Rumors: Is She Off The Market?

Are they or aren’t they? Bella Hadid’s setting the record straight on those rumors that she’s dating DJ Daniel Chetrit! She revealed the truth in a candid statement on July 31, after they were spotted holding hands in NYC over the weekend!

Bella Hadid is… SINGLE! Yes, you still may have a chance with the 20-year-old model. Bella finally addressed the rumors that she’s dating her good friend, DJ Daniel Chetrit on July 31, in a candid tweet. “Just to be clear…i’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all!” she responded, adding, “In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now”. You go, girl!

Bella and Daniel, who’ve been good friends for quite a while, have been plagued by pesky dating rumors since Friday. The pair were spotted holding hands in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood July 28, before they caught dinner at celeb hotspot, Cipriani. In the PDA pics, Bella can be seen with her arm around Daniel, with him holding on to her hand.

Their seemingly steamy night out sparked immediate dating rumors. And, the rest of their weekend agenda didn’t help simmer down the dating speculation. On Sunday, July 30, Bella and Daniel were spotted out once again, this time with a mutual friend. The trio grabbed some early-morning coffee in SoHo, while they took in the sunny city weather. But, like Bella said, there’s nothing to see here.

Just to be clear…i'm STILL not dating any of my best friends, y'all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now🙏🏼💍❤️🤣 — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) July 31, 2017

Just before Bella addressed romance rumors, a source EXCLUSIVELY confessed to HollywoodLife.com that she and Daniel’s relationship is just platonic. “Bella and Daniel have been close friends for ages, but there’s nothing romantic going on,” our insider admitted. “They’re just really good friends, period. Daniel has always been there for Bella and he was a great shoulder to cry on after her breakup from The Weeknd.” The source added that Bella considers Daniel like a “big brother.” Not to mention, the pair have a ton of mutual friends — Kendall Jenner, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, to name a few.

Although the popular DJ is close friends with the elite of young Hollywood, that doesn’t mean their inner circle wouldn’t be opposed to see where a romance would take them. “Everyone would love if something [romantic] developed between [Bella and Daniel],” our source said. “But right now, he’s strictly in the friend zone.”

We’re glad to see that Bella is putting herself and her own happiness first. The model has been concentrating on her modeling career and spending time with her friends and family. Ever since her Nov. 2016 split with The Weeknd, 27, Bella’s been linked to multiple men — Drake, 30, model Jordan Barrett, 20, and boxer Anthony Joshua, 27. However, none of her reported relationships have never gone the distance. Bella and her ex split last year, after two years [on and off] together. Now, The Weeknd is in a serious relationship with Selena Gomez, 24.

