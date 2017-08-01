Is Anthony Scaramucci Dating Katrina Pierson?: Spotted Out Together After He’s Fired By Trump

Well, that was quick! Multiple reports claim that Trump’s recently fired communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, could be secretly dating CNN contributor, Katrina Pierson.

Anthony Scaramucci, 53, might have found love despite losing his wife and job all in the same two-week timespan. The unemployed father of four was spotted having dinner at Trump Hotel’s BLT Prime restaurant in Washington, DC just moments after being fired, reports Raw Story. But, he wasn’t alone! Anthony was allegedly enjoying dinner with Katrina Pierson, 41, a political strategist who also appears as a contributor on CNN from time-to-time. Katrina is adamantly pro-Trump and was very briefly rumored to be replacing Anthony once he was fired, though she quickly took to Twitter to confirm that was definitely not going to happen.

According to the Daily Mail, Anthony and Katrina were with a small group of people and they chose a corner table in hopes of being secluded from the public. Anthony and Katrina were seated directly next to each other, and eyewitnesses claim that Anthony spent almost the entire meal staring at his phone instead of eating. We’re sure that he was upset about being fired, so this makes total sense. Though it’s unclear what the relationship between Anthony and Katrina is, she also took to Twitter to defend his firing by revealing he was fired at 8am that day and managed to keep the news from leaking to the press. She also didn’t hesitate to poke fun at the rumors they might be dating, though as you can see in the tweet below she doesn’t specifically address the alleged relationship:

How does one "secretly" dine at the #TRUMP hotel?? 😂😂😂 #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 1, 2017

