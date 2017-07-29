Angelina Jolie ‘Extremely Sad’ Brad Pitt Marriage Failed — Why It’s Unlikely She’ll Reunite With Him

You just can’t go back again. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that while Angelina Jolie is deeply saddened over her broken marriage to Brad Pitt, they will probably never mend it. Here’s why.

“Too much water has passed under the bridge for Angelina [Jolie] to even consider getting back with Brad [Pitt],” a source close to the 42-year-old actress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the status of her relationship with her 53-year-old estranged husband. “The trust is gone, and things were said, by both of them, that can never be fully forgotten. Angelina’s feelings towards Brad are very conflicted — she will always love him in a way, because he is the father of her children, but she also harbors a lot of anger towards him still. That anger has definitely dissipated a lot since the split last year, but it’s still there, and Angelina isn’t prepared, or able, to let it go just yet.”

“Brad and Angelina were experiencing a lot of problems leading up to the split; they had grown apart and wanted different things in life, the plane incident was just the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the insider continued, referencing the time Brad and 15-year-old Maddox, one of he and Angie’s six children, got into a very heated argument on the family’s plane. That fight ended up being the catalyst for investigations into Brad by both the LA County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI. Brad was cleared by both organizations and soon began his journey toward sobriety, which he has spoken about openly in interviews. Click here to see Angelina and the kids at Disneyland.

“Even though Brad has addressed his issues and has quit drinking, Angelina has no intentions of reuniting,” the source said. “She’s extremely sad that the marriage failed, but at the same times is feeling stronger than ever now that she is on her own. Angelina is now committed to being a single mother, and all of her energy is going into raising her children, and fulfilling all of her humanitarian duties the very best she can. Right now, Angelina is happy being single, and doesn’t want the distraction of a man in her life.”

