Deidre Ball: 5 Things To Know About Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Who Is Divorcing Him

Oh my! Anthony Scaramucci has only been in President Donald Trump‘s administration for one week and already he’s managed to help get rid of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, and Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, 45. Now his wife Deidre Ball-Scaramucci, 38, is quitting him, reportedly filing for divorce from the 52-year-old former Wall Street financier. Page Six claims that she’s ending their three year marriage over his “naked ambition” to be close to the Trumpster in Washington D.C. We’ve got five fast facts to know about Deidre:

1. She worked with her husband at his mega-successful investment firm.

Deidre is employed as a vice president in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital, the financial firm Anthony founded in 2005. Bloomberg valued the company at between $200 million and $230 million when he sold his majority share to Chinese billionaire Chen Feng‘s HNA Group Co. in Jan. 2017 in anticipation of joining Trump in Washington. Click for more pics of Anthony Scaramucci.

2. She dislikes Anthony’s new boss.

“Deidre is not a fan of Trump, and she hasn’t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get back into the White House,” a source told Page Six.

3. She donated money to the presidential campaigns of Trump’s opponents.

According to online records, in 2015 Deidre gave $10,800 to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s presidential run and $2,700 to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s camp as well. Both of them ended up dropping out of the Republican race to become the presidential nominee after Trump became the party’s clear front-runner. She also donated $5,400 to anti-Trump Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice in 2015.

4. She preferred the good life at their mansion in Manhasset, NY over moving to Washington with Anthony.

“Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce. She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end,” the source told the Page Six.

5. She deleted her Twitter account after Anthony joined Trump’s administration.

Deidre had an account under the name @MrsAScaramucci but deleted if after getting trolled by Trump haters after her husband became the White House Communications Director on July 21.

