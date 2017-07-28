You guys, Scalia is happening on ‘Teen Wolf.’ HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Shelley Hennig at SDCC about the final season and THAT shower scene between Scott and Malia! Watch now!

When the Teen Wolf season 6B trailer was released, everyone was talking about the Scott and Malia shower scene. Even though we only caught a glimpse of the steamy moment, Teen Wolf fans (like myself) were obsessing over it! HollywoodLife.com chatted with Shelley Hennig, 30, at San Diego Comic-Con all about that scene, including what it was like to film it with co-star Tyler Posey, 25. “It’s more about the technical stuff,” she said. “Like, okay, how does that work? And I remembered I’d done a shower scene on Justified before. So I kind of knew… but then I get in there and they’ve torn down the wall, so it’s sort of like this tub/shower but this wall is gone. So you feel very exposed. The other time I did a shower scene it was an actual shower, there was no missing wall. Anyway, we had a great time. He’s so professional and I’m not. We just, we love working together. It’s a fun scene. It’s sexy!”

She added: “His tattoo makeup kept rubbing off, and I’d be like rubbing his back and I’d have clumps of what I thought was skin and I’d be like, ‘Are you dying?!’ But it was just makeup.” The groundwork for Scott and Malia’s relationship started in season 6 after Malia and Stiles broke up in season 5A. They’ve always been friends, but there were a couple of moments where there was a hint of something more.

“I think Jeff [Davis] did a great job showing that evolution,” Shelley told us. “I think it’s warranted. It happened slowly. I think the Scalia fans will be happy — if that is a thing.”

The Teen Wolf season 6B premiere is July 30, and when the show picks back up, Malia’s on her way out. “She is trying to get the hell out of Beacon Hills,” Shelley said. “She does not want to be there anymore. She is done. But, there’s some funny scenes between Malia and Lydia where Lydia keeps telling her she needs to stay. It’s funny! We have some really comedic stuff for the beginning of the season.”

But what about Peter? The father and daughter got to a better place in the final episodes of season 6A, so will we see more of that? “I think we’re going to see [development between Malia and Peter]. Peter will always be a loose cannon, but so is Malia. No wonder she’s his daughter!”

