16 Times Stars Like Justin Bieber Have Kissed & Gotten Frisky With Fans

Ooh la la! There’s nothing more amazing that getting a kiss from your idol, and stars like Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and more have planted big smooches on their fans. We’ve got the pics.

Many stars are happy to get up close and super personal with their fans by doling out hugs, kisses and other ways of getting frisky with their worshippers. While he may not be so touchy-feely these days, Justin Bieber, 23, once loved planting kisses on his Beliebers, as well as getting them in return. For a time it was totally his thing, getting up close and personal with his legion of lady fans. Harry Styles, 23, is appreciative of One Directioners, once picking up a lucky girl in his arms and giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek for a photo. Bandmates Liam Payne, 23, Niall Horan, 23 and Louis Tomlinson, 25, have also have been photographed getting smoochie with fans. Click for pics of celebs kissing their fans.

We can add Cody Simpson, 20, and Austin Mahone, 21, to the list of hunky young guys who get kissy with their fans. Internet sensation Cameron Dallas, 22, has completely perfected the art of getting affectionate with his followers, and considering he has almost six million YouTube subscribers, he has plenty of folks in line waiting

Guys aren’t the only ones to love to shower their fans in kisses. Just before she started dating John Mayer, Katy Perry, 32, brought a fan up onstage during a pre-Super Bowl performance in 2012 and not only did she get the Purdue University hunk to take off his shirt, she leaned over and gave him a great big kiss on the cheek as a reward. Lucky guy! Lady Gaga, 30, loves her little monsters so much and is always showering them with plenty of affection. Gorgeous Lana Del Rey, 32, seems too perfect to even touch, but she’s been known to hug and cradle her adoring worshippers.

Britney Spears, 35, brings a lucky Las Vegas audience member onstage — sometimes even fellow celebrities! — and puts a harness and leash around them and makes them walk around on all fours while she sings “Freakshow.” Madonna, 58, once brought a fan onstage in Brisbane, Australia and slapped her with a whip before pulling off her top, exposing the girl’s boobs!

Enrique Iglesias, 42, has made it a habit of smooching his fans and with his super hot good looks, who would ever turn him down? He told Kiss108 radio that “I just get excited when I go on stage. I don’t do it all the time. I’ve got to be in a good mood, and I was in a good mood. There was no tongue.” Drake, 30, and Trey Songz, 32, have also been known to pull women up on stage to put on PDA shows at their concerts.

HollywoodLifers, what star do you wish you could get a kiss from?