Gigi Hadid Vs. Perrie Edwards’ Sexiest Bikini Pics: Who Has The Best Swimsuit Style?

Both Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards are total beach bunnies, and you know that they always slay their bikini game! The model and the Little Mix singer love to hit the surf wearing an amazing suit, and we’re obsessed with their best looks — see ’em here!

Gigi Hadid, 21, is one of the most famous models in the world right now, and her career involves flaunting a lot of beachwear. That includes some of the skimpiest bikinis we’ve ever seen! Unsurprisingly, she looks unbelievable in every single one. Just take her shoot for the annual LOVE advent calendar in 2016. She rocked a hot pink bikini that featured sexy cutouts and mesh detailing on both the top and bottom. It was such a unique look, and she pulled it off without breaking a sweat.

Gigi’s in bikinis so often that she actually released a how-to guide for when — and when not — you should wear the hot swimwear. “I feel sportier in a one-piece, you know what I mean? Like when I’m playing volleyball I want to wear a one-piece,” she said in an interview with Reebok (she’s their Global Brand Ambassador). “But, if you want a tan you’ve got to wear a bikini.”

Perrie Edwards, 23, is more about donning a bikini casually. The Little Mix singer (who was once engaged to Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 23) has tended to wear bikinis more when she’s hitting the beach with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. Her swimsuit while vacationing with Alex at the beginning of June was adorable. The suit featured fringe and beading!

Who could forget her epic revenge pic after splitting with Zayn? Perrie took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous mirror selfie wearing a bikini that flaunted her lovely figure, and went makeup free. Without a stitch of makeup, she looked beautiful and fresh-faced. Looking good is the best form of revenge, right? Check out more of Gigi and Perrie’s best bikini pics in our gallery above, and be sure to vote for your fave girl!

HollywoodLifers, whose bikini style do you like the best? Let us know!