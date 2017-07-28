George Clooney Feels ‘Furious’ & Violated’ After His Family’s Privacy Was Broken

George Clooney is utterly infuriated on July 28 after a magazine published photos of his baby twins without his consent. He’s claiming that what they did is illegal, and he’ll stop at no lengths to protect his family!

George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, worked incredibly hard to protect their new babies Alexander and Ella’s privacy. Unfortunately their efforts failed on July 27, when paparazzi took photos of the couple holding their twins in their backyard, and French magazine Voici published them on it’s cover for the world to see. George is completely irate that this was allowed to happen to his family. Click here to see pics of George and Amal.

“George feels absolutely furious and violated over the unauthorized photos of his family,” a source close to the Clooney family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is determined to protect his babies and feels frustrated that his privacy has been infringed upon.” We certainly don’t blame him! In a statement, the infamous actor revealed the lengths that photographers have gone through to steal a shot of the babies, and it’s pretty wild it it’s all true.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” he told HL in a statement. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.” Yikes! We certainly don’t doubt that George would take the outlet to court over the discrepancy, as so many stars have done before him. Kate Middleton, 50 Cent, Katie Holmes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, and Blake Shelton have all successfully sued media outlets in the past, and could all probably give George some good advice. We just hope he doesn’t have to deal with this again.

