9 Celebrities Who Bounced Back From Health Crises & Look Better Than Ever

Even celebrities have to deal with illness from time to time. Macaulay Culkin, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez and more stars have had health scares, but they’ve all come out stronger on the other side! See the amazing transformations, here.

1. Macaulay Culkin. Fans were stunned in July 2017 when former Home Alone child actor Macaulay stepped out looking healthy and refreshed. That’s because photos of him surfaced looking very skinny with popping veins and glassy eyes back in 2012. He has never admitted to any ailment, though many fans speculate that he was using drugs, but whatever he was going through, he looks a million times healthier now! Click through the gallery above to see all of the amazing healthy transformations.

2. Angelina Jolie. Angie has had a very rough year. First she was dealing with the divorce from her husband Brad Pitt, and then in July she revealed that she had suffered from Bell’s Palsy. The condition causes muscle weakness in the face – not a good thing for an actor. She says she came down with it in 2016, but she was able to fix it with acupuncture! Now she looks absolutely radiant.

3. Missy Elliot. Missy Elliot took a long hiatus from her music career after developing Graves Disease, which is a hyperthyroid problem that causes severe muscle weakness. The performer said that she realized she needed help after she almost got into a car crash because she was too weak to hold down the break! Luckily she went through treatment and was able to jump back into the game after an epic performance at the 2015 Super Bowl with Katy Perry. You go girl!

4. Nick Cannon. Nick Cannon has been struggling with Lupus for years, but he had an awful flare up around Christmas 2016. Luckily, with the support of his family, he got his health back to 100% to be able to be a spry young dad for his new baby and show off his killer abs again!

5. Lil Wayne. Believe it or not, Weezy suffers from epilepsy. He’s been in and out of the hospital several times in the last few years. However, he’s managed to get it under control to make more music and slay the skateboard.

6. Selena Gomez. Poor Selly has been dealing with her Lupus diagnosis since she was just a teen. As a matter of fact, it got so bad in 2015 that she was forced to cancel her Revival Tour! She was looking very thin and frail, but now she’s back to looking healthy and more importantly, feeling much better!

7. Charlie Sheen. Charlie Sheen revealed that he’s HIV-positive in 2015. At the time he was looking very gaunt and unwell. He even admitted that he was suffering from “borderline dementia.” However, he was able to get his symptoms under control with a new experimental treatment. Now, he’s back to cliff jumping and living life to the fullest. Plus, he looks SO much better!

8. Tom Hanks. This infamous actor developed type 2 diabetes as a result of being “heavy” and “lazy,” according to him. “You’ve seen me in movies, you know what I looked like. I was a total idiot.” Apparently gaining and losing weight for roles put his body under a lot of stress. However, he’s now in the best shape of his life!

9. Shannen Doherty. The notorious 90’s actress sadly was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and it spread to her lymph nodes. In 2016 she had a single mastectomy, but still had to do chemotherapy because the cancer was worse than they thought. Luckily, she went into remission in 2017. Now he hair is growing back, and she’s enjoying staying fit and healthy by working out and dancing with friends! Click through the gallery above to see all of the amazing bounce-backs!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb do you look up to the most? Let us know!