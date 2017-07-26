Kirk Frost: Enlisting The Help Of All His Kids To Get Rasheeda Back After Love Child Drama

Kirk Frost has put wife Rasheeda through the ringer with all of his love child drama involving Jasmine Washington. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his older kids are rallying to help the two repair their marriage.

As we saw on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion special, Rasheeda, 35, is still so heartbroken over hubby Kirk Frost‘s possible love child with Jasmine Washington, 27. He’s still refusing to reveal the results of paternity test like he promised to, and she spent most of the show in tears over his alleged infidelity. Now his eldest children are helping out their pop in winning back her trust and love. “Kirk’s got four older kids, from before he was with Rasheeda, but they all see her as family and they are just as upset about this split as their dad is. His daughter Kelsie is really close with Rasheeda and Kirk’s got her trying to change Rasheeda’s mind,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“All the kids are working on her, they want her to give their dad another chance. He’s using them to get to her and if anything will change her mind, they will,” our insider adds. Kirk, 48, had four children before marrying Rasheeda in 1999, including daughters Cherry and Kelsie, 22, along with two other sons in addition to his boys with Rasheeda, 16-year-old Ky and three-year-old Karter. The two are still living apart, but the music producer is using every trick in the book to reunite with his wife. Click here for pics of Kirk and Rasheeda in happier times.

The baby drama involving Jasmine’s one-year-old son Kannon — who she alleges is Kirk’s child — took up his entire plotline with Rasheeda during season six of L&HH: ATL. Their marriage is still very much in limbo, as she feels so burned by the man she has spent her entire adulthood with.

“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” Rasheeda said during the reunion show. “At the end of the day…it’s like when you’re in a marriage, in a commitment. I grew up with this man, and he’s hurt me. And it’s crazy because he’s also helped me grow to become the woman I am today. But when you hurt somebody and you dismantle a bond, that’s the hardest thing to get over. Heartbreak is the worst thing to get over. And I don’t wanna cry no more.”