Bella Hadid Reveals She Quit Smoking & Her Fans Could Not Be Prouder

“I quit,” Bella Hadid, 20, wrote on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of herself smoking. She included the “no smoking” emoji, too — Bella was seen smoking in France in May, as well as in those controversial pics from the Met Gala that same month, but it looks like she’s called it quits. Good for you, girl!

Bella’s fans couldn’t be more thrilled that the model has given up smoking. “SO PROUD OF YOU BELLS,” one fan commented on her post. “Great choice Bells!” another wrote. “I quit 3 months ago and it feels great! Keep up the good work.”

It’s worth pointing out that Bella, Behati Prinsloo, Dakota Johnson and more A-list pals were slammed for smoking at the Met Gala. People pointed out that it’s against NYC law to do the deed inside, and many attendees and donors found it disrespectful for the women to smoke near the art. Perhaps Bella took that all into consideration before deciding to quit!

Check out Bella’s post:

We’re happy that Bella has joined the ranks of celebs who have quit smoking. Robert Pattinson quit in 2013, and even Miley Cyrus admitted in May that she’s given up smoking weed for the time being. Keep it up, all!

