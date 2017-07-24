‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Clary Finally Comes Face-To-Face With The Real Jonathan

It finally happened! On the July 24 episode of ‘Shadowhunters,’ Clary finally saw her brother Jonathan in his true form, and you’ll never believe what happened when she confronted him! Click to read our full recap.

The moment we’ve been waiting all season for finally happened on July 24 — Clary officially met her brother Jonathan in his demon form, and it was while he had a sword at Jace’s neck! But so much happened before that on Shadowhunters. This week Simon also asked Maia out, Clary started having visions, and Alec lied to Magus, jeopardizing their loving relationship. Click here to see more pics of Shadowhunters.

First things first, the shadowhunters are still trying to deal with the Soul Sword being missing. It was technically deactivated, but it could still be used with the Mortal Cup and the Mortal Mirror to raise an angel, who would then be forced to grant a wish. Of course, the main concern is Valentine using that wish to destroy all Downworlders. Sebastian AKA Jonathan and Valentine try to find the mirror by attacking Jocelyn’s old shopkeeper Elliot, but he kills himself before giving up the secret. He sends a mark to Dot, who needs to decipher where it’s hidden.

When Clary and Jace go to the shop and find Elliot dead, Clary realizes that Jonathan has been there. As a matter of fact, Jonathan as Sebastian walks in while they’re investigating and hears her say she wants to help her brother while Jace says he will kill him. This makes Jonathan feel close to Clary and want to protect her, and he even gets furious with Val when he says she doesn’t care about him. When Dot brings Jace and Clary to get the mirror, Jonathan shows up in his true, burned form. he strikes down Jace, but somehow Clary recognizes him as her brother. She offers to help him and let him join them, and he seems to be listening until Dot shoots him and opens a portal. Clary and Jace get away but they still don’t know if Dot is alive!

When they get back, Clary looks into the mirror and sees herself drowning while two swords attack her. She realizes that instead of a nightmare, the visions are actually some kind of message. However, we don’t know what they mean, yet.

While all of this is going on, Simon tries to ask Maia out for real, but she refuses. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t get super jealous when she sees him with Izzy, who he is helping to train her lil bro Max. When Izzy sees all of this happen, she talks both Simon and Maia into going out. So cute! While they are falling for each other, Magnus and Alec may be falling apart. Alec hid from Magnus that the Soul Sword was missing and the Clave never had it, and when he found out, he was devastated. We so hope they pull through, #Malec4Ever! We’ll just have to tune in next week on Monday at 8pm on Freeform to find out!

