Did Kylie Jenner Just Prove She Had Breast Implants? See Before & After Shots That Have Fans Shook

Kylie Jenner posted a super racy photo of herself in a yellow bra on Snapchat late July 23, and fans are flipping out over how huge her breasts look. Does this prove Kylie got implants?

Rumors have swirled for a while now that Kylie Jenner, 19, got breast implants at some point, but with a new selfie of herself in a lacy bra that she shared on July 23, fans think that she just proved it 100%. See the before and after photos and tell us something isn’t fishy here!

Kylie showed off her Cartier Love bracelet and iPhone case from Kim Kardashian’s Father’s Day Kimoji collection, but fans are fixated on only one aspect of the pic. “Holy fake boobs!! I was wondering when she going to really show them off,” one fan commented on Kylizzle’s selfie. “Kylie Jenner had to up her implant size. I wonder what size those are,” another tweeted.

As we’ve previously learned, many surgeons believe Kylie got her breasts augmented from a B cup to a D. Dr. Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., told HollwoodLife.com exclusively that Kylie might have had surgery as recently as December 2016. Though she has showed off her cleavage nonstop since then, this new bra photo certainly has fans talking again!

Of course, Kylie herself has yet to verbally confirm that she’s had her breasts done. “I’ve thought about it, but I’m like why ruin it? I have really good boobs naturally, they’re like a great size,” she said in August 2016 via her official website when asked if she underwent breast augmentation surgery. However, she added: “I’m not against it.” Perhaps she finally did the deed?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie Jenner got breast implants? Tell us!