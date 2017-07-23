Ellen Page Receives Horrific Death Threats Over Instagram: ‘Bitch Actress Needs To Die’

How terrifying! Actress Ellen Page has reportedly been receiving haunting messages via Instagram wishing her dead. Thankfully, the police are on their way to finding out who is hurling these death threats at Ellen!

Ellen Page, 30, has reportedly been receiving death threats via Instagram — a matter the LAPD is taking very seriously. According to TMZ, the authorities are searching for the one responsible for sending these horrific messages Ellen’s way. In one of the multiple IG messages the culprit sent Ellen, they called her a “lying worthless Canadian” and a “b**ch actress” who “needs to die in my hands.” OMG! But that’s not even the most aggressive one!

Another message was a straight up death threat. “I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram,” the user shockingly wrote to the Juno actress. This is seriously disturbing stuff. Luckily, LAPD detectives obtained a search warrant last month so that they could track the IP address associated with the Instagram user. However, according to TMZ, there have yet to be any arrests.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the LAPD will find the person who sent Ellen death threats? Let us know below!