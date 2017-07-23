Conor McGregor Wears C.J. Watson Jersey To Taunt Floyd Mayweather — Here’s Why

Oh snap! Conor McGregor just took one of most subtle and shadiest shots at Floyd Mayweather thus far! What did he do? He wore the jersey of the guy Floyd despises!

Let’s face it, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s war of words leading up to their Aug. 26 boxing match has gotten about as ugly as they come! But things just arguably got a lot uglier. Conor was recently spotted wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey emblazoned with the number 23. Yes, that’s the number Draymond Green, 27, wore when he helped the Warriors win the champion yet again, but it was also C.J. Watson‘s jersey. Who’s he? Well, he’s the guy who helped upend the boxer’s entire life!

Back in 2010, Floyd reportedly found text messages on his then-girlfriend Josie Harris‘ phone between her and C.J. This enraged Floyd who then allegedly attacked Josie in front of their 3 children, according to the Judiciary Report. He was arrested for domestic violence, also allegedly threatening to kill both Josie and C.J. That’s a particularly dark chapter in someone’s life to decide to make hay out of. Head here for pics of Conor in and out of the Octagon.

And this isn’t even the first time Conor has referenced C.J. Watson when taunting Floyd. In Jan. 2017, he posted an illustration on Instagram of himself standing over Floyd with the caption, “Call me C.J. Wilson!” Wearing C.J.’s jersey is just the latest in a long line of personal potshots between these two leading up to their showdown. On July 11, Conor let loose on the 39-year-old boxer, mentioning all the money he owes to the IRS during his Beverly Hills shopping spree! Then, Floyd was lambasted for slinging a homophobic slur at the UFC fighter during their press conference in London on July 14. It appears there’s no limits for these two when it comes to the head games!

