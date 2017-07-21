Joseline Hernandez Finally Explains Why She Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop’

When Joseline Hernandez pulled a French exit on ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ she left viewers stunned. Now, the reality star is coming clean about why she quit the show so suddenly — and her answer might surprise you.

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is finally spilling the tea about why she quit Love & Hip Hop. And sorry to burst your bubble, her reasoning isn’t nearly that dramatic. “I left to focus on what it is that I want to do for my life,” she explained in a Facebook Live interview with Complex. “That’s doing my music, that’s doing my acting, my producing, and raising my kid. I want to show my daughter she can do everything she wants, however she wants to do it — and there is no stopping you. I needed to take myself out of certain situations and move and really focus on her and me.”

Alright…so there’s a hint of drama is her response. But mostly the Puerto Rican princess just wants to be the most amazing mother to newborn daughter, Bonnie Bella, and if that means leaving Stevie J behind then so be it. “I wanted change. I want to be more focused,” she continued. “And by having Bonnie, I became more focused. She makes me so happy, I have never been happier in my life.” But if Joseline is living on cloud nine right now, then why did she break down in tears while talking to The Breakfast Club on July 20?

Obviously her decision to leave Love & Hip Hop Atlanta wasn’t easy. Not only is Joseline leaving behind a big chapter of her life, she’s also disappointed in the way that chapter ended. “What happened with me walking away from the reality show…you know I just really feel like the way they are showing me,” she said while getting choked up. “It was like…How are you showing me like that?” At least she’s onto better things now!

