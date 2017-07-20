Sofia Carson Reveals ‘Favorite Moment’ In ‘Descendants 2’ & Teases ‘Kiss The Girl’ Remix

The wait for ‘Descendants 2’ is almost over! HollywoodLife.com sat down with Sofia Carson to talk her ‘favorite moment’ in the sequel, Evie and Doug, and that ‘Kiss The Girl’ remix on the soundtrack! Watch now!

Evie’s back! Our beloved little fashion designer and the daughter of the Evil Queen is returning with more love and style tips in Descendants 2, which premieres Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, ABC, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Sofia Carson, 24, at the movie’s press junket all about the sequel that’s been two years in the making! First thing’s first, what’s going on with Evie and Doug? Are they still living happily ever after? “Evie and Doug are still a thing in Descendants 2,” Sofia told us. “They are very sweet. They have kind of become almost business partners.” Evie now has a fashion line!

From what we’ve heard of the movie’s soundtrack, the music is going to be incredible. Sofia and co-star Dove Cameron, 21, are singing a duet that really means a lot to Sofia. “Dove and I have a really beautiful duet that’s called ‘Space Between’ that is my favorite moment in the film and my favorite musical number,” she said. Mal and Evie forever!

The cast will also be singing “Kiss The Girl,” a new take on the classic Little Mermaid song. Sofia gushed that it was “so cool” to sing such an iconic tune. “When we were told we were going to do a remix of “Kiss The Girl,” I was just thrilled and for it to be all of us together,” she said. “It’s a really cool kind of Rhianna meets Drake vibe. It’s very cool.” We are so excited to hear it!

Descendants became a worldwide phenomenon when it premiered in 2015, and Sofia admitted to us that the role of Evie changed everything for her. “My life completely changed 360 degrees,” she told us. “It was my first film so it just launched my career. I was able to start my music career, I’ve been in, I think, 5 films since the first one, so it’s been a whirlwind and I get to do what I love every single day.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Descendants 2? Let us know!