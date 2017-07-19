Mal’s got a past with Harry Hook! HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Dove Cameron all about ‘Descendants 2,’ and she reveals Mal and Harry’s secret backstory that was made up on the spot! Watch the full interview!

Uma (China Anne McClain), Harry (Thomas Doherty), and Gil (Dylan Playfair) are the new VKs we’ll be meeting in Descendants 2 when Mal (Dove Cameron) and the gang head back to the Isle of the Lost. Turns out, Harry, played by Dove’s real-life boyfriend, and Mal have a history together. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to sit down with the incredibly talented Dove at the movie’s press junket, and she revealed the backstory that was created while filming the movie. “Kenny and I and Thomas, who plays Harry Hook, also decided that Harry Hook was Mal’s first love, which is sort of what gives them that weird tension and why he hates her,” Dove told HollywoodLife.com. “Because she’s moved on, right? And that’s why he has all that tension with Ben.”

In the sequel, Mal finds herself overwhelmed by life in Auradon. While it may seem like she has the perfect life, Mal’s not sure how to handle it all. Dove explained to us the root of Mal’s struggles. “Every human being, I think, develops these like walls and like sort of coping mechanisms with how to simultaneously like let the inside world in, but not too close,” Dove told us. “And if you could imagine being like a normal human experiencing that, Mal obviously dealt with like neglect, zero support, and she’s her only sense of support and love her whole life. And now that she has real love, it’s very hard for her to accept. I also think, and I can really relate to this, when you deal with conflict and when you deal with hitting a wall, it’s very easy to focus on that rather than focusing on yourself… She kind of loses herself and finds herself and then loses herself and finds herself and loses herself and then finally finds herself at the end. But she kind of goes through a mid-mid-mid life crisis.”

So what does this mean for Mal and Ben’s relationship? “The struggle is mainly with Ben, because Ben, and I relate to this so hard, again, because Ben is such a love. He really does love her for everything that she is, so authentically,” she continued. “That’s new to her and it’s almost damaging in a way because it then does give her the space to explore stuff she’s never even seen of herself with another human being, who’s just holding her hand and being like, ‘You’re OK, baby. Everything you do is good.’ And I’ve definitely been through that where it’s like, because you’re forced to recognize yourself for the first time and that can be a scary weird thing when you have an identity, and it’s not really who you are. So Ben definitely is the catalyst that eventually brings her about to a healthier self.”

The songs from the soundtrack that have been released are amazing. “Ways To Be Wicked” and “What’s My Name?” are total jams. Dove also gushed about which songs are her favorite! “I think that the opening one is definitely my favorite to like listen to because it’s very radio friendly,” she said. “It’s very like alternative pop amazingness. And I got to scream in it and like screlt — screaming and belting. It’s also the most fun to perform. But I also love the closing number and the duet between Mal and Evie.”

Descendants 2 airs July 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, Disney XD, ABC, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies, and Freeform.

