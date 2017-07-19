Backless Shirts Are The Hottest Summer Trend: How To Pull Off The Look Like Bella Hadid & More

Lately, a ton of celebs have been rocking backless shirts & while the look isn’t new, it’s definitely the hottest trend of the summer. If you want to try out the sexy look, we have tips on how you can pull it off!

This summer, there have been a ton of new trends that our fave celebs have been trying. From blazers to plaid, denim skirts, and more, it’s hard to keep up with all of them, but the latest trend that’s here to stay is backless shirts and we’re obsessed. Everyone from Bella Hadid, 20, to Kim Kardashian, 36, has been rocking the look and you can, too! Whether you want to dress up or down your backless look, take some style notes from these gorgeous gals.

Bella opted to wear a white button down Are You Am I Kaif Top which featured a plunging neckline and a completely open back with a single tie at the bottom to hold it together. She dressed the look down with a pair of baggy mom jeans and Nike sneakers. We love how she made the sexy shirt super casual and you can too. If you want to try the trend in a dressed down way, all you need is a pair of baggy mom jeans or boyfriend jeans and you’re set.

Kim K opted to wear something similar to Bella when she donned a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans with a skin-tight, plunging white bodysuit tucked in. Not only was the neckline super revealing, the entire back of the shirt was open. She topped her look off with strappy heels to dress up her casual outfit a bit, but it was still equally as sexy. Speaking of sexy, Blac Chyna, 29, hosted a strip club appearance wearing the sexiest backless look. Chyna rocked a bedazzled two-piece set featuring a backless crop top that showed off her bare back and major sideboob. She paired the top with a matching high-waisted mini and sparkly heels.

So many other celebs have tried the trend and you have to see all of their amazing outfits. Which outfit was your favorite?