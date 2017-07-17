Danielle Bregoli Threatened By Instagram Star Malu — Beefing Over A Boy?

Oh no! Malu Trevejo and Danielle Bregoli (AKA Cash Me Outside girl) are apparently fighting over a rapper that both girls have dated, and now Malu has threatened to ‘throw’ Danielle. See the new video here!

Looks like Malu Trevejo, 14, and Danielle Bregoli, 14, are in a fight over NBA Youngboy, 17, who previously reportedly dated Danielle before moving on with Malu! NBA Youngboy and Malu were spotted looking cozy together in a new video from July 16, via MediaTakeout, just weeks after he and Danielle were hanging out (via an Instagram pic that NBA also “liked.”)

It makes sense that Danielle has been taking shots at Malu, accusing her of copying her braided hairstyle. “I guess we’re playing copy cat tonight, b*tch,” Danielle said in a scathing video. Malu’s response? “Let me clear some sh*t up. Go down on my pictures, and you’re going to see I’ve done this sh*t before, so don’t come down on me with that bullsh*t,” she said in her own video. WATCH:

But wait — before that, Malu recorded an Instagram Live video addressing the beef, and she threatened to take Danielle on the next time she finds herself in Los Angeles! “She’s a f*cking meme,” Malu told her followers. “B*tch, I could throw you, and you know that sh*t.” Oh, man. “Let me throw you back to f*cking school. You’re not special, you’re not talented. Keep hitting your mom. And no, I’m not starting beef, because she was the one talking sh*t about me,” Malu added. Watch the video below:

Yikes. We doubt Malu will have the last word here, so we’ll keep you posted on how this all shakes out!

