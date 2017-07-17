Kendall Jenner ‘Flirting’ With BFF Taco — Is Friendship Turning To Romance?

Is Kendall Jenner moving on from A$AP Rocky? The model was spotted getting very cozy with her longtime friend, Taco, and an eyewitness dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about their PDA!

Kendall Jenner, 21, might be turning an old friendship into a new flame. She and her friend, Taco, went to the Journey concert on Sunday night, July 16, in Los Angeles, California where an onlooker noticed they seemed extra friendly. “He had his arm around her through most of the set that Journey played,” the eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were talking closely into each others ears and laughing and touching each other when they could have easily talked regularly and heard each other without the extra touching.” Hmm!

The eyewitness also shared that Kendall had a bodyguard with her, too. However, when Kendall and/or her bodyguard noticed there were photographers around, they bailed. “That is when they left to a more private area of the stadium called The Forum Club,” our eyewitness dished. “She was trying to be very inconspicuous, but pretty much failed. She instantly stopped all the flirting and left once she knew she was being photographed.” Yikes! It sounds like Kendall wanted this date night to be much more private than it actually was. As you can see in the picture above, Kendall is definitely aware that she and Taco are not alone.

