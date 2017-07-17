How To Wear Denim Skirts Like Kendall Jenner: Tips On Styling Summer’s Wardrobe Staple

If there’s one person that knows how to style denim to perfection, it’s Kendall Jenner & she’s been rocking this summer’s wardrobe staple a bunch of different ways & we have tips on how you can pull off the denim skirt, just like her!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is such a trendsetter and she is a master when it comes to styling denim. Whether it’s denim shorts or jeans, Kendall always makes it work and lately she’s been rocking summer’s hottest wardrobe staple — the denim skirt. If you want to dress up or down your denim skirt just like Kendall, we have some tips on how you can pull off the trend.

Kendall shared on her app, KENDALL, different styles of skirts you should try and said, “As a California girl, my love for denim is endless—jeans, shorts, jackets and, lately, skirts. They give such a cool ’90s vibe.” If you want to try the trend and make it casual, rocking a distressed denim mini skirt with a t-shirt and belt is the way to go. All you need to do is add sneakers or sandals and you’re ready to go.

Another casual way to try the trend is to rock a longer denim skirt like a midi or maxi, and pair it with a silky camisole and sandals, like Kendall did. There are so many different styles and silhouettes of the denim skirt, which is why it’s so versatile and fun to wear. You can even wear a denim skirt to work if you opt for a flared or a-line silhouette. Tuck a blouse into it, add some wedges or fancy sandals, and you’re set. As for dressing up your skirt, all you need is an embellished crop top or a sleek bodysuit, a high-waisted fitted denim skirt, and heeled boots or heels.

What do you guys think of this summer trend –w ill you try it out?