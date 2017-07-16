‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap: Daenerys Comes Home & Arya Gets Even More Revenge

‘Game of Thrones’ is back! The season 7 premiere was full of jaw-dropping moments. Daenerys arrives at Dragonstone, Arya proves she’s the queen of revenge, and more! Here’s our recap of what went down!

Hello again, Walder Frey? Looks like Arya’s got more tricks up her sleeves. The head of House Frey, who we saw die in the season 6 finale, has risen again to gather all of House Frey for dinner. He serves them all wine and prepares to give a toast. He starts to go on and on about the Starks and says, “You didn’t slaughter every one of the Starks. That was your mistake.” That’s when Arya rips off Walder Frey’s face as all of House Frey falls to their deaths after drinking poisoned wine. She is a SAVAGE! She turns to one of the girls left alive and says, “Tell them the North remember. Tell them winter came for House Frey.” That’s one heck of a way to open up season 7!

Winter has arrived, and so have the White Walkers. A massive army of White Walkers walks amidst the blistering wind. Bran wakes up from his vision to find that Meera has brought them to Castle Black. “He’s coming for us. For all of us,” Bran says to Edd, who knows Bran’s words are true.

Meanwhile at Winterfell, Jon Snow is telling all of his allies that the real threat are the White Walkers. Brienne and Lyanna Mormont are both present. Dragonglass kills White Walkers, and they need to find it, mine it, and make weapons with it. When one man tries to undermine Lyanna, she claps back in the most epic way possible, “I don’t need your permission to defend the North.” Gosh, can this girl get her own spinoff, please?!

There’s debate on what to do about the Umbers and the Karstarks, who supported Ramsay in the past. Jon Snow doesn’t want to punish the families because of the mistakes of dead sons. “So there’s no punishment for treason and no reward for loyalty?” Sansa asks Jon Snow. The tension between Sansa and Jon Snow is super awkward. Jon Snow’s decision is to keep House Umber and House Karstark alive. He asks Ned Umber and Alice Karstark to pledge their loyalty, and they do. Sansa is peeved to the max.

Later, Jon Snow confronts his sister about her defiance. “You are my sister, but I am king now,” he says. He wants her to stop undermining him. She begs him to be smarter than Ned and Robb. At the end of the day, they made “stupid mistakes” and “lost their heads for it.” She wants him to listen to what she’s saying. She’s played the game and survived.

A note from Cersei arrives. She asks Jon Snow to bend the knee or suffer the consequences. Sansa tells him his focus needs to be on Cersei, while Jon Snow wants to focus on the Night Ning. When it comes to Cersei and the Night King, I’m not sure who’s worse?

The episode ends with Daenerys arriving at Dragonstone. She’s finally home. She steps off the boat and heads up to the castle. When she gets inside she sees a Baratheon banner still hanging and rips it down. She looks at a map of Westeros and says to Tyrion, “Shall we begin?”

