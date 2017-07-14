Avan Jogia: 5 Things To Know About The Front-Runner For Live-Action ‘Aladdin’

It’s about to be a whole new world for Avan Jogia! The actor is reportedly a frontrunner for the role of Aladdin in the live-action film! We’ve got five things to know about potential Disney hunk!

1. Avan Jogia was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is a mix of several different backgrounds.

According to sources, Disney has been struggling to find someone to fill Aladdin’s shoes who is of Middle Eastern or Indian descent and has the ability to sing, dance and act. Thank goodness for Avan Jogia, who can do all of those things! He was born in Vancouver on February 9, 1992 to Mike and Wendy Jogia. His father is a British Indian expatriate, while his mother is of English, Welsh and German descent. Avan grew up learning how to speak Gujarati, and Indo-Aryan language, and French. His older brother, Ketan, is a music producer in London.

2. Avan co-founded an online LGBT organization called Straight But Not Narrow in 2011.

With Heather Wilk and Andre Pochon, and the support of actor Josh Hutcherson, Avan co-founded the online PSA organization Straight But Not Narrow (SBNN) to help change the attitudes of young and adult straight people about the LGBTQ community. “If you have a gay friend who is being bullied for that fact and you say nothing, your silence is as loud as their violence, is the best way to put it. It’s basically an education to people to stand up and speak up, and the worst sickness that we live with in this world is apathy,” Avan told OUT Magazine in July 2015.

3. Before playing Beck Oliver in Victorious with Victoria Justice, Avan starred with her in the movie Spectacular!

Avan and Victoria Justice worked together in 2009 on the film Spectacular!, even before they starred together on Nickelodeon’s show Victorious! The 2009 Nickelodeon musical TV movie saw Avan and Victoria in supporting roles, while they both took the lead just a year later in Victorious. The two have been friends since their time in the movie and are teaming up again for a new film called The Outcasts.

4. Avan dated actress Zoey Deutch for almost 7 years.

Avan started dating Before I Fall actress Zoey Deutch in 2012. Two duo were very private about their relationship, but first came out as a couple at the Kids’ Choice Awards soon after they started to date. In January 2017, it was reported that the Avan and Zoey had split in October 2016, but that it was “amicable” and they “still remain friends.”

5. The Internet takes credit for Avan Jogia’s Aladdin audition.

Social media is truly a wonderful thing. Twitter has been trolling Avan and Disney execs, begging them to cast Avan Jogia as Aladdin — before Avan had even auditioned for the role! His Instagram is filled with comments such as “PLEASE BE ALADDIN,” with users begging the 25-year-old to win the role. Maybe it was a little push from his fans that made Avan send in an audition tape to director Guy Ritchie, or maybe it was something he had always wanted to do — but we do know he would be PERFECT for the role!

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Avan Jogia plays Aladdin in the live-action film?! Let us know!