Blac Chyna Looks Unrecognizable In Shocking Throwback Pic — See Transformation

Blac Chyna, is that you? When a photo surfaced of Chyna before she was famous, fans absolutely freaked out — she looks so different!

“Angela before she became Blac Chyna,” fashion blogger Nandy Mlomo wrote on Twitter with a serious throwback photo of Blac Chyna. “She even had a normal job!” In the pic, Chyna is wearing a blue and gray dress and a name tag as she’s clearly at work in a salon; she’s also wearing minimal make up and her hair is just down and straight. Some fans responded to the photo writing, “She was beautiful,” and “legendary throwback,” while others added that she “looks like a totally different person.”

Chyna, 29, whose real name is Angela Renée White, definitely looks different now — she’s gone through many hair changes and has allegedly had a ton of plastic surgery done. Most recently, ex Rob Kardashian has claimed that she got $100,000 worth of surgery after giving birth to Dream Kardashian, in order to get her body back. Some believe she’s had butt implants, as well as liposuction to shrink her hips.

The photo was also before her stripping days. “I always liked having my own money and buying my own stuff. I didn’t want to depend on somebody to do it for me,” she told Elle magazine, adding she started working at 15 at McDonalds, then went to Hooters, then stripped — by age 20, she’d saved enough money for college; she went to school and danced, until it became too much. “I was falling asleep all the time in class. It wasn’t working out for me,” she said, revealing she dropped out of school. “My mom used to be a stripper, so she was like, ‘If this is what you want to do, be the best at it.'”

