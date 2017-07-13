Justin Bieber Fanboys Over Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Sexy Vogue Pics: ‘Love This’

Showing the love! Justin Bieber just dropped the sweetest comment on Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s brand-new ‘Vogue’ photos and the Beliebers are going wild!

Ever since photos of Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 22, in their new colorful VOGUE spread dropped on July 13, fans have been going wild! But they’re not alone! The sexy, eclectic photos have also caught the eye of Justin Bieber, 23, who commented on Zayn and Gigi’s pic! “Love this” the pop star captioned an image of the world-famous pair posing together in matching track jackets. How sweet! But what prompted the singer to weigh in on the stylish spread? Take a look back at this picture-perfect couple over here!

Justin’s affectionate post is slightly surprising considering how close Gigi and Taylor Swift are. The devoted fandom knows Justin and Taylor have never quite seen eye to eye and that has poisoned other friendships along the way. Maybe Justin is throwing some love at his new collaborator? In March 2017, we reported that the “Love Yourself” singer was in talks to work with the former One Directioner, who is currently writing his second album! “Justin has been really complimentary of Zayn’s new music and there have been tentative discussions about them working on something together,” a source told The Sun. However, our bet is Justin is seeing lots of friends and exes getting coupled up lately and he’s feeling the slightest pang of envy.

The aforementioned spread in the Aug. issue of the fashion bible was designed as a gender-bending exploration featuring vibrant patterns and bold lines. It’s got ornate maroon coats, embroidered tees, suits with peacock feather designs! Did we mention the matching corduroy suits from Prada? You name it! And they couldn’t have picked a better couple for this gender-fluid-friendly issue! Zayn wasn’t the only one who joined Gigi for the spread. Her younger brother, Anwar Hadid, also got in on the fashion fun!

