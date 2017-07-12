Blac Chyna Reveals Why Relationship With Rob Imploded In Intimate New Interview

Although Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s war is far from over, she’s already learned a few valuable lessons. In a new interview, Chyna explained why things didn’t work with Rob. And, guys, she even revealed her ideal relationship!

Although Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian‘s, 30, relationship is complicated, to say the least, the reason they’re not together anymore may not be. In fact, Chyna summed up their split in just one word — respect, or lack there of. In a candid, new interview, Chyna admitted that the key to a healthy relationship is respect; something Rob didn’t give her. And, while his social media tirade [where he exposed her nude photos], played a massive role in their split, it was the way he treated her that caused the demise of their relationship.

“Respect, that’s it,” Chyna said when an Us Weekly reporter asked what makes for a healthy relationship. “Once respect comes, then love comes. But I also feel you have to have a really strong friendship,” she explained. “‘Cause if you don’t have that solid ground, things just crumble.” This was the second interview, where Chyna admitted that respect was a big downfall in her relationship with Rob. “The moral of the story was that he didn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law,” she said during an interview with Nightline on July 11.

Although Chyna’s admittedly not dating at the moment, she confessed what she’s exactly looking for when the right man does come along. “I would like somebody confident, who takes care of his business, is strong, healthy,” she told Us. “Somebody that loves their family and treats their friends right and treats me right.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob went on a wild social media rant on July 5, after Chyna sent him a video of her in bed with another man. Cleary set off by the sight of his former fiancee with another man, Rob posted naked photos of Chyna on Instagram and Twitter. He also accused her of cheating on him with multiple people and claimed that she underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures to lose her baby weight. Rob’s graphic posts were later removed by Twitter and his Instagram page was shut down.

Just days after his out-of-control actions, Chyna sought the legal council of Hollywood powerhouse attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55. And, Lisa did what she does best. On July 11, Chyna had a major victory in an LA court, where a judge granted her with a temporary restraining order against Rob. Now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is forbidden from coming near her, cyberbullying her in any way, and posting anything about her online of a personal nature, [which includes photos and videos].

Rob has also hired a Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Robert Shapiro, 74, who formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70. Shapiro EXCLUSIVELY told us where Rob and Chyna’s legal dealings stand. “The details of the case are still ongoing,” Shapiro said [July 10]. “As of right now, Rob has apologized, is very remorseful for his actions and he and Chyna are sharing custody of their child. The child will be transferred between their two nannies until the matter is further resolved.”

Rob has yet to comment on or react to Chyna’s restraining order. And, the Kardashians have all remained radio silent throughout the media firestorm. However, there are reports that the family is disgusted by Rob’s actions.

