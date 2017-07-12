‘The Originals’: Paul Wesley Reveals If Stefan Salvatore Will Ever Make Another Cameo

Team Stefan fans, listen up! Could Stefan ever show up on ‘The Originals’ now that ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is over? Paul Wesley is setting the record straight about that possibility.

Stefan Salvatore may be dead, but could he rise again on The Originals in the form of a cameo? “I don’t think so,” Paul Wesley, 34, told TV Guide. “I think Stefan has been laid to rest … I’m trying to sort of do the opposite of what I’ve being doing for eight years for the most part. I don’t think I’ll be doing a supernatural show anytime soon, that’s for sure. I’m trying to branch out and do different things.”

Paul’s leaving the supernatural life behind — for now. The Vampire Diaries came to an end in March 2017 after 8 glorious seasons and 171 episodes. After dedicating nearly a decade to playing the beloved Stefan, we totally get why Paul would want to try some new things! Paul recently directed an episode of Shadowhunters season 2! Plus, he’s probably the least likely character from The Vampire Diaries to show up in New Orleans. He is dead, after all.

Fan faves from The Vampire Diaries have already shown up on The Originals in seasons past. Tyler (Michael Trevino) showed up in season 1, Matt (Zach Roerig) and Stefan in season 3, and Alaric in season 4. Even though The Vampire Diaries is over, The Originals is keeping the show’s spirit alive. At the end of The Originals’ fourth season, Hope was sent to the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted that was founded by Caroline (Candice King). Could we see Caroline show up on The Originals? Given her connection to the school and to Klaus (Joseph Morgan), we hope so! The Originals will return for season 5 in the spring of 2018.

