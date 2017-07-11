Lace-Up Leather Pants — How You Can Rock The Sexy Trend Like Kylie Jenner

One of the hottest trends right now is lace-up leather pants & we’ve been seeing them on some of our fave celebs like Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian. If you want to rock the sexy trend, we have fun & easy styling tips so you can try them out yourself!

Two of our favorite sisters, Kylie Jenner, 19, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, just rocked the hottest new trend — lace-up leather pants. While lace-up leather pants sound super hard to pull off, they’re actually easy to style and super sexy. Both gals proved there’s different ways to wear them, and we’ve even seen some of our other fave gals like Kendall Jenner, Gigi, and Bella Hadid, wear the pants as well. What do you guys think of the edgy trend — would you try it?

Kylie was spotted leaving a restaurant in London with her beau, Travis Scott, on July 8th, when she opted to wear her leather pants. She opted to wear a pair of the Sorella Boutique Leather Multi Laced Pants in red. The high-waisted red skinny pants were skintight and were completely cutout on the front, with black ties laced up the entire legs. She opted to dress the pants down with a pair of simple black Balenciaga sneakers and a white LLCOOLJ merch sweatshirt. If you want to wear lace-up leather pants but you’re a little scared, then do what Kylie did by dressing down the look so it’s not too sexy. By covering up on top, it makes it more comfortable to show more skin on your legs.

Khloe on the other hand, went totally sexy for GQ magazine and she wore her pants as she’s sprawled out on the hood of a car. Khloe rocked a pair of black leather Ben Taverniti Unravel Project pants which are completely cut up and open all over the leg and held together by laces. The top of the pants have no waist band and are held together by strings. She styled her pants with a vintage band tee, cut up into a crop top. This is definitely a much sexier approach to the trend and either way, both looks are amazing. If you want to go sexier you can rock a crop top like Khloe, or tuck a bodysuit into the pants.

What do you guys think of the lace-up leather pants trend — will you try it?