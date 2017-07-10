Glen Powell: 5 Things To Know About Nina Dobrev’s Hot Boyfriend

Nina Dobrev finally confirmed her romance with Glen Powell when they packed on the PDA at Julianne Hough’s July 8 wedding. Here’s everything to know about the hunky actor!

1. He’s best known for his role on a show you’ve probably heard of. Of course, Glen Powell, 28, is currently in headlines because of his relationship with Nina Dobrev, 28, but he has a career of his own to be proud of, too! The actor starred on both seasons of Ryan Murphy’s Fox show Scream Queens, portraying the preppy and totally douche-y Chad Radwell. SPOILER ALERT: Unfortunately, Glen’s character died during the third episode of the show’s second season, so we didn’t get to see much of him toward the end of the show.

2. He was actually first linked to Nina months ago. For the most part, Nina and Glen have been able to keep their romance out of the public eye, but they actually haven’t really been trying to hide anything! Relationship rumors started after they spent New Year’s together with friends and several of his family members. Then, she posted a romantic photo of the pair channeling Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land characters after her themed birthday party in January. They’re definitely not overly public, but the signs have been there for months!

3. He was an athlete before he was an actor. Glen grew up playing in Austin, Texas playing sports like football, basketball and lacrosse. Eventually, he left his life in Texas behind to move to Los Angeles at the advice of agent Ed Limato, although he was admittedly reluctant to do so at first.

4. He’s a family guy. Glen is very dedicated to his family — he even goes out of his way to try to land his mom a small role in all of his films! He also has one younger sister and one older sister, who has twins….and we can imagine Glen is the BEST uncle.

5. He has a pet monkey. Back home in Austin, Glen and his family have a pet monkey named Charlie (he’s literally named after the child in the viral ‘Charlie bit my finger’ video). Unfortunately, the monkey laws are strict in L.A., so Charlie couldn’t join Glen when he moved, but the actor says his animal is the “most spoiled pet you can imagine.” Lucky guy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nina and Glen as a couple?