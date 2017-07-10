Liam Hemsworth Puts Abs & Bulge On Display In Teeny Tiny Speedo & We’re Drooling

Well, hello! Liam Hemsworth showed off his sexy Aussie bits in a series of new Instagram pics that will definitely perk up your Monday.

Liam Hemsworth, 27, is flexing for you, Instagram! The hunky actor shared some seriously sexy photos on his Instagram account on Monday, July 10 and we could not be more obsessed. In one picture, Liam is standing in his driveway in nothing but a tiny mankini! Liam is showing off is muscles in the pic, with his fists tightly gripped and his pecs bulging. Plus, we have to point out that the little colorful bottoms he’s wearing reveal another bulge. Whoops!

But, that’s not all. Liam shared a second picture of himself just a little closer up with a hi-fi filter on it. The Aussie looks so sexy and tan, it’s unreal. In the third photo, Liam is submerged in a massive tub filled with ice and water. Liam’s eyes are closed and he’s wearing black swim trunks, which definitely covered him up more than his other swimmies! “Here’s to ice baths and flexing in my tiny shorts,” Liam captioned the three images. Needless to say his fans were super psyched about the hot pics. Hey Liam, feel free to post a lot more of these photos on your ‘gram!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Liam’s sexy new pics on Instagram? Comment below, let us know!