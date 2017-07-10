Jessica Dime & Lovely Mimi Nearly Come To Blows In Heated ‘L&HH’ Reunion Teaser

The claws are out! Tension is brewing between Lovely Mimi and Jessica Dime in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 10 reunion of ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ When asked about her beef with Tommie Lee, Jessica boldly slams Lovely Mimi for stirring up drama!

Emotions are running high as the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta gathers for part one of the highly anticipated reunion special. Tresure Price, 24, and Tommie Lee, 33, are hashing out their issues in the beginning of our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 10 episode, but things take a wild turn when the conversation is redirected towards Jessica Dime, 31. When asked about the drama at Tommie’s wine tasting party, Jessica replies, “I don’t have a problem with anybody, but when [Lovely] Mimi opens her big ass mouth and said something about me being at the video shoot…” This sets off Mimi, who begins calling out her co-star for not saying it to her face before now!

“If I had a problem with you, I would have beat your ass a long time ago,” Jessica boldly replies. “What do you want me to say to your face? That you’re loud? Talk too much and get on my nerves?” After getting in a screaming match, Mimi, 26, continues to raise her voice and fire back at Jessica, who eventually gets up. Fans know exactly what this means, since Mimi even asks, “you want to fight?!” The audience is glued to the cast as the ladies nearly come to blows, proving their heated feud is far from over! This all started because Mimi told Tommie that Jessica attended her rival Joseline Hernandez’, 30, music video shoot, which definitely didn’t sit right with her.

Both reunion specials are sure to be chock-full of shocking reveals and tense conversations. Rasheeda, 35, and Kirk Frost, 48, are also going to discuss their baby mama drama and the status of their relationship. In another preview, Rasheeda breaks down into tears while opening up about his affair. “I grew up with this man, and he’s hurt me and it’s crazy because he’s also helped me become the woman that I am today,” she says. “When you hurt somebody, you dismantle a bond, that’s the hardest thing to get over. Heartbreak is the worst thing to get over and I don’t want to cry anymore.”

It's time for all the answers to be revealed on the #LHHReunion this Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/k8su1Jvfnl — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 4, 2017

