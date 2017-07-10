‘Shadowhunters’ Dominic Sherwood Dishes On That Clace Kiss & What’s Next For Them

Our hearts exploded when Clary was forced to kiss Jace in front of Simon on the June 26 episode of ‘Shadowhunters.’ Luckily, Dominic Sherwood gave HL the DL on the kiss, and what’s next for Clace.

Holy moly! We’re Clace shippers over here at HL, but it still shattered our souls to watch Simon have to see his girlfriend Clary kiss Jace in the June 26 episode of Shadowhunters. The poor guy! He thought he finally got the girl of his dreams, and then he finds out her heart wanted his rival more? It stings, man. Dominic Sherwood, 27, can totally relate. See pics from Shadowhunters, here.

“That kiss wasn’t Jace’s choice, it was something that was thrust upon them as a life saving measure,” he told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “But if my girlfriend kissed another guy in front of me I would be like ‘wait, what? That’s not super cool, I don’t like that at all.'” It totally sucks! In the upcoming episode on July 1o, Clary and Simon have to deal with the aftermath, and it’s not going to be easy. “There’s this conversation later on where we discover that you can love two people at the same time in slightly different ways and not know who is the right person for your future. We spend the rest of this season exploring that.”

So, will Clary get with Jace after the kiss? “Not very quickly at all,” says Dom. “In fact it’s something that we’ll probably explore more in season 3. This was the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more to play with and discover with these two. Clary’s in this really tough place, her raw passion got the best of her in this moment but she does love Simon, she would do anything for him. She’s in this place of ‘what is my future? Do I belong with Simon or with Jace?’ The Seelie court was a life or death situation, we explore Jace and Clary’s feelings kind of in that way always. They’re very respectful of one another. It’s awkward because of everything that’s happened, those emotions come out in times of extenuated emotional passion.”

Despite everything, Jace actually still cares about Simon and feels bad for hurting him. “You’ve got to remember that Simon and Jace have this bond because it was Jace’s blood that turned Simon into a Daylighter, they have this secret, this dangerous secret, that is connecting to both of them,” says Dominic. “They act like they hate each other, but they need each other. Jace doesn’t want Simon to get hurt. Nothing in his agenda wants to make Simon be the loser, he’s just kind of following his passion.”

Speaking of following passion, remember when Jace and Maia hooked up? Don’t expect it to happen again. “That was just two people kind of getting out what they need to get out and exploring this raw sexuality between the two of them that we’ve seen since they first met,” Dom explained. “This attraction, but it’s not something that turns into anything more. It’s not going to happen again. It was a beautiful moment between two people exploring passions that’s all it was.” However, Clary IS going to find out about it, and she’s not going to be thrilled. “I’m sure she was a bit like ‘oh that’s not something I wanted to happen,’ but she’s still exploring this relationship with Simon and she’s not in the place to be like ‘that’s not right’, because she’s not with him, but it does come out.” We can’t wait to see! Tune in to Shadowhunters on Freeform, Mondays at 8pm.

