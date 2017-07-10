Did Britney Spears Makeout With G-Eazy At The VMAs? He Teases Intimate Backstage Moment

Ooh la la! The chemistry between Britney Spears and G-Eazy was off the charts during their steamy 2016 VMA Awards performance. Fans thought it was all for show — until now. Watch his new interview!

G-Eazy, 28, just added major fuel to the Britney Spears, 35, romance rumors! The rapper dished about their sizzling performance of “Make Me” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards during a brand new interview. When asked if they locked lips, he coyly responded, “I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you what happened. I couldn’t tell you what happened backstage!” Even though he didn’t technically kiss and tell, his big grin sent fans into a frenzy. It’s clear he has the utmost respect for Britney as he called her one of the “biggest stars” in pop music. See pics from Britney’s music video for “Make Me,” here.

“To even be asked to jump on that song and get to have fun with her – it was a blessing,” he gushed. “All my childhood dreams [came true]. I had a poster of her on my wall and a crush on her forever.” The dynamic duo slayed the stage when they performed at the award show. G-Eazy showed off his lyrical prowess while rapping his verse and Britney sent hearts racing with her sexy moves. Things were getting hot and heavy between the two, especially when it looked like he was going in for a passionate kiss — but seemingly got denied.

The pop princess later opened up about the awkward moment, when fans began speculating that she dodged a kiss at the end of their performance. “No, I don’t think so,” she said while chatting with 92.3 AMP Radio cohosts Shoboy and Nina Tuesday in Aug. 2016. “He has a girlfriend!” The duo certainly dropped jaws when they hit the stage at NYC’s Madison Square Garden after walking the red carpet holding hands and cozying up for photos.

G-Eazy talking about Britney Spears in a new interview pic.twitter.com/Mb2BLabUAj — Britney Spears (@fiebrebritney_) July 8, 2017

