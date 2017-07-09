Jamie Dornan: Fans Insanely Distracted By The Massive ‘Bulge’ In His Pants On Golf Trip

Talk about a pleasant view! When Jamie Dornan posed along the North Ireland coastline, he expected fans to admire the sight of the scenic beach — not the massive bulge in his pants!

Having a rough day? Look no further than this photo of Jamie Dornan, 35. We honestly don’t know what to examine first, the stunning Northern Ireland coastline or the jaw-dropping bulge in his tight light grey pants (see below!) It’s all Twitter can talk right about right now! The 50 Shades Of Grey hunk returned home around July 9 for a golf tournament with some buddies — but nobody really cares about how the games went. Instead, fans are having an absolute field day over what could possible be his…you know…crowned jewels. Or maybe it’s just a golf ball? Either way, a girl can dream!

As if we haven’t seen enough of Jamie in the 50 Shades franchise, people are literally begging for more over social media. Beware, the content is pretty sexual. “Please f*ck me,” one user wrote. “I want to lick and suck that bulge now,” another added. “The way that’s hanging is so sexy!” Many were hoping to get a full-frontal shot in the movie theater but instead settled for the use of sex toys like vaginal beads, handcuffs, and nipple clamps. His character, Christian Grey, also gets engaged to Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson.

Obviously there’s a ton of nudity in the film, but does Christian’s wild sex life translate off-screen into Jamie’s bedroom? He’s been married to Amelia Warner since 2013 and they share two children together. Is his wife down for a little S&M when the kids go to bed? “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal – I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference,” the Irish hunk said to GQ Australia. “Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

HollywoodLifers, are you drooling over Jamie’s bulge? Comment below!