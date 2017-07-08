Nas Feels Dissed By Nicki Minaj After Romance Fizzles: They Could’ve Been The Next Bey & JAY-Z

Nas is really torn up about his relationship with Nicki Minaj not going further. As a matter of fact, he saw them as the next hip hop power couple, like JAY-Z and Beyonce! Here’s why he feels so dissed.

Poor Nas, 43, is stuck wondering “what if?” He’s been thinking a lot about Nicki Minaj, 34, now that they’ve fizzled out, and it’s making him mopey. He had grand visions for being rap royalty with her at his side, and now that’s never going to happen. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s struggling with that. See pics of Nicki, here.

“Nas feels dissed that things between he and Nicki haven’t taken off but instead have fizzled,” said the insider. “He had hopes that they could be a hip hop power couple like JAY-Z and Beyonce.” Apparently, Nas is willing to put in the work to make their relationship great, but Nicki doesn’t seem as interested. That’s really getting to the legendary rapper.

“It bothers and disappoints him that they are not spending more time together, in and out of the bedroom,” said the source. “He is trying to make room for her in his busy schedule and he wishes she could do the same.” Honestly, we would really like to see them together as a couple too. Nas is one of the only living rappers as legendary as JAY-Z, and Nicki is the only girl in the game that’s on his level. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, but maybe Nicki will come around!

