This is so heartbreaking! What started out as a fun Green Day concert at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain turned into a death scene on the night of July 7. Fans were enjoying the show when they saw a man, 42-year Pedro Aunion Monroy, literally fall out of the sky and to his death. He was a professional acrobat from Brighton. During one of the band’s slower songs, Pedro danced 100 feet up in the air in a glass case, performing all kinds of backflips and special stunts within the box. From the video it’s unclear what exactly happened but all of a sudden you can see Pedro, who wasn’t wearing a harness or any wires, falling at lightening speed to the ground.

The crowd screams in absolute terror and breaks out into chatter. The members of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool, were jamming out a fair distance away from where Pedro was performing and most likely didn’t realize what had happened because they kept on playing. In the video you can hear the music carry on despite a ton of commotion in the audience. “We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news,” the band tweeted shortly after leaving the stage. “A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

It breaks our hears that Pedro did not survive the fall. He was a passionate, creative man who worked as a director of a performing arts company in Brighton, in addition to performing dare-devil stunts like these. Fans reacted to Green Day’s tweets with so much support and unconditional love. Rest In Peace, Pedro.

