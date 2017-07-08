Blac Chyna’s Alleged Side Piece Ferrari Dumps Her & Returns $130K In Jewelry

Ferrari is done with Blac Chyna and he’s got the receipts to prove it! Chyna’s alleged side piece reportedly dumped her and returned over $130K in jewelry he had purchased for her after seeing Rob Kardashian’s Instagram rant!

Well, it looks like Rob Kardashian, 30, may have gotten the outcome he wanted when he started tearing up his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, 29, on social media on July 5. Chyna’s alleged side piece, Ferrari, has reportedly dumped her after seeing everything the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accused her of doing to him during his long rant on Instagram (and then Twitter). A source told TMZ Ferrari was not about to let Chyna play him for a fool like she did Rob, and was ready to get out then. Click here to see pics of Rob and Chyna’s Instagram war.

The source told the outlet that back in June, Ferrari spent a pretty penny (namely, $135,648) on three pieces of jewelry for his lady love: $34,850 for a Rolex; $56,500 for a gold necklace; and $32,250 for diamond earrings. Wow, now that is definitely not chump change! He picked out the ice when he and Chyna were going strong and talking about getting matching Rollies. He even listed her as his “spouse” on the purchase receipt. (Don’t ask us how that happened!) Sadly, Chyna would never receive the bling, because Ferrari (along with the rest of the world) was about to see Rob accuse Chyna of cheating on him with multiple men. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF FERRARI’S JEWELRY RECEIPTS.

According to a TMZ source, Ferrari’s manager, Keely the Boss, was going to give the mother of two her new presents on July 5 — the exact same day Rob went to town on her. Ferrari put the breaks on the whole thing immediately and returned all the purchases on July 7. Sources told the outlet Ferrari actually let Rob’s baby mama know what he had done and noted why. Ferrari just did not want to end up like Rob!

