Tess Holliday’s Wedding Dress Unveiled In First Photo From Secret Wedding 2 Years Ago

Surprise! Model Tess Holliday dropped a major bombshell, revealing she secretly tied the knot two years ago, all while sharing a photo form the intimate nuptials, where Tess’ dress was on display — see it here!

I guess we should be saying congratulations and Happy Anniversary to Tess, 32, and Nick Holliday, who secretly got married two years ago, on the model’s birthday — and we’re so impressed with the way they managed to keep their wedding under wraps. Tess took to Instagram to share the news with her fans on July 5, wishing herself a Happy Birthday and posting a black-and-white photo from the rustic ceremony, as their close family and friends sat in pews while the couple stood facing each other.

“Happy Birthday to me, annnnd also…Happy Anniversary to my Husbear @nickhollidayco ❣️💍🙈 Yes, we got hitched two years ago today… sneaky I know 🤷🏻‍♀️💕😈 Make sure you pre-order my book to see the exclusive photos from our wedding that we are sharing just with YOU! Now we are off for a much needed celebratory vacay 💕🎉📚💋 #NotSoSubtleTess #surprisesurprise”

Tess opted for a short-sleeved frock that fell right below the knee for her special day, as her brown hair cascaded down her back in waves. Nick looked just as stylish in a pair of belted trousers and a button-down.

Tess met her Australian hubby on Tumblr in 2012 and dated long-distance until 2014, when he moved stateside and popped the question on Tess’ birthday, July 5 — and exactly a year later they tied the knot! The couple share a son, Bowie, 1, and Tess is also a mommy to Rylee, 10, from a previous relationship. We couldn’t be happier for the couple.

Check out Tess’ wedding dress above and let us know if you love her glam look.