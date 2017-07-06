15 Celebs Who Are In Love With Wearing Sexy Tiny String Bikinis: Kim Kardashian & More

Summer is officially in full swing so it’s the perfect time to check out our favorite celebs’ love for string bikinis! We’ve got Kim Kardashian, Bella Thorne and more stars showing off their goods.

There’s nothing sexier than a string bikini and our favorite stars sure know how to rock it! Kim Kardashian, 36, is the queen of the look, tying up her famous booty in tiny bottoms that show off her ample badonkadonk. Her sister Kourtney, 38, is also a fan of the look, and has been flaunting her perfect body on sexy outings in the south of France with boy toy Younes Bendjima, 24. The hot model can’t get enough of his lady’s amazing curves and who can blame him when she looks so good in a string bikini! Of course their youngest sis Kylie Jenner, 19, is not one to be outdone and loves to flaunt her goods in teeny bikinis.

Speaking of perky derrieres, Amber Rose, 33, has one of the most famous backsides in Hollywood and loves nothing more than to show if off in the sexy swimwear. Bella Thorne, 19, loves teasing her fans with her sexy bod and has shown off her love of string bikinis by having near hoo-ha slips while untying her bottoms in social media pics.

Britney Spears has been rocking her best body ever these days, and the 35-year-old showed off a series of a-maz-ing string bikinis while on vacation in Hawaii recently. That’s her favorite vacation spot in the world and it lets us get plenty of pics of the singer living her best life on the beach. Fellow songbirds like Katy Perry, 32, and Fergie, 42, also have banging bods and are fans of flaunting their figures in the sexy swimwear.

Love and Hip Hop‘s Joseline Hernandez, 30 knows how to rock the sexy look and gives her fans plenty of peeks at her sensational body on social media. Former LHH:NY star Bernice Burgos, 37, can’t get enough of flaunting her killer curves in string bikinis that have gained her tons of Instagram followers.

Of course models always have the most to-die-for bodies and the likes of Chrissy Teigen, 31, Leonardo di Caprio‘s ex Nina Agdal, 25, and the ultimate string bikini goddess Kate Upton, 25, have showed off their figures in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues over the year, giving us total goals for fitting into the teeny two-pieces. Sisters Gigi, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, also can’t get enough of wearing the sexy tiny look.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity looks the best in a string bikini?